FLORENCE, Ky., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Smart Automation and Monitoring System (SAMS) from Balluff lets manufacturers easily manage the automation of their entire production line and improve the bottom line. With a combination of software and sensors implementing condition monitoring and advanced IO-Link features, SAMS eliminates downtime by simplifying machine setup, trouble shooting, and changeovers.
All SAMS components increase the efficiency of machines by fulfilling five key aspects that optimize performance:
- Smart Monitoring – Condition monitoring functions such as internal humidity monitoring, temperature monitoring, inclination detection, vibration monitoring, signal quality and operating hours tracking are included in each SAMS product.
- Device Status– Machine information is shown on the colored LED indicators built into SAMS devices or on dashboards for future analysis.
- Food Safety – Contamination-resistant surfaces and materials ensure all SAMS products meet the hygiene standards for use in the food contact zone (EU Regulation 1935/2004/EC).
- Washdown Plus Promise – All SAMS products far exceed the requirements of IP69K and are rated to withstand at least 1000 cleaning cycles.
- Simplified Setup – All SAMS products incorporate a consistent design and standard profiles for parameterizing, configuring and non-contact teaching with a mobile terminal device.
Increasing the efficiency of machines and equipment requires high-performance, multi-functional solutions that provide not only machine control but also data about machine condition. This information allows users to optimize the performance of every machine so they can design processes and sequences efficiently and flexibly and thereby optimize the entire plant. This information also enables full transparency. Changing requirements in filling and packaging, or any industry, are now able to be handled faster, more flexibly and economically.
Learn more at: http://www.balluff.com
About Balluff Inc.
Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany. Balluff is a leading supplier of networked IO-Link control system architectures that unlock the potential of the IIoT and Industry 4.0. Balluff offers a wide range of intelligent IO-Link and industrial Ethernet sensors in a variety of technologies including inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, and magnetic as well as magnetostrictive linear position sensors, magnetic tape linear encoders, industrial RFID systems, and industrial vision systems. Balluff provides cost-saving, process-enhancing solutions to machine builders and manufacturers to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences. Industries served include: automotive, packaging, food processing, beverages, tire, primary metals, conventional and alternative energy, semiconductor, plastics, and fluid power.
Media Contact
Heather Heupel, Balluff, Inc, 859-727-2200, heather.heupel@balluff.com
SOURCE Balluff, Inc