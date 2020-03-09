CARROLLTON, Texas, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Balmer brand, inspired by Swiss watchmaking heritage that dates back to the 1790s, was founded in 1998. Today, Balmer continues to create remarkable and timeless Swiss made and Swiss movement designs.
In an era of advancing technology, Balmer continues to create luxury designs inspired by the rich tradition of Swiss watches. Each Balmer watch is designed, crafted, and engineered with the finest materials along with the renowned excellence of Swiss made movements, guaranteeing quality and longevity.
Balmer incorporates the latest in watchmaking technology and the elements of traditional heirloom design with a hint of modern sophistication. Precision machining, sapphire crystals, accurate Swiss Ronda movements, and luxury design come together to create a watch that not only measures time, but success as well.
As the first luxury watch brand to emerge into the online marketplace, Balmer watches have been seen all over the world on the wrists of men who appreciate precision, performance, and value. When browsing their collection of luxury timepieces, you'll find watches for every occasion. From the bold luxury sports watches like the E-Type to timeless classics like the Phantom, Balmer has a watch for any man who knows and appreciates precision, performance and value.
From classic to bold sport designs, each Balmer watch has a unique personality. Balmer's collection of luxury watches can be found at https://balmerwatches.com/.
