SEATTLE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bamboo Learning, Inc. today announced that Bamboo Learning EDU, the first "Comprehension Through Conversation" learning application for students in grades K through 5 introduced in January 2022, has been selected for an innovative student literacy pilot at the John Rex Charter School (JRCS) in Oklahoma City. JRCS, which was recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School, seeks to determine the Bamboo Learning EDU solution's impact on reading achievement, speaking fluency, vocabulary acquisition, and content knowledge-building among its economically and racially diverse student body. All JRCS students in grades K–1 have iPads for use at school, making the Bamboo Learning EDU iPad app an excellent fit.
Bamboo Learning also announced today that LearnPlatform, a nationally recognized edtech research company, has certified that the Bamboo Learning EDU solution meets the evidence requirements of Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) aligning with Level IV "Demonstrates a Rationale" status. LearnPlatform's team of researchers analyzed Bamboo Learning EDU's foundational pedagogy, concluded that Bamboo Learning EDU''s Logic Model is informed by high-quality research, and outlined the expected short-term, intermediate, and long-term outcomes.
"Bamboo Learning's innovative 'Comprehension Through Conversation' approach to literacy has a solid grounding in existing research," said Dr. Mary Styers, Director of Research at LearnPlatform. "By offering fiction and nonfiction books leveled by grade, and inviting students to use their voice to engage in reading & listening comprehension and vocabulary building activities, the product has a clear pathway to improving student literacy."
Finally, Bamboo Learning announced that the Anthem Awards have selected Bamboo Learning as a Bronze winner in the category of Education Innovation. This is the inaugural year of the Anthem Awards, a new global award designed to "honor the breadth of purpose & mission-driven work worldwide across causes in an effort to amplify the voices that spark global change". The Inaugural Anthem Awards were set up by The Webby Awards, a globally renowned organization recognizing "The Best of the Internet" since 1996.
"We are so grateful to see Bamboo Learning EDU make such great progress in the few short weeks since its introduction this January," said Irina Fine, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer, Bamboo Learning. "We have a fantastic, dedicated team at Bamboo Learning committed to lifting up children's literacy, and that has enabled us to earn the JRCS pilot in Oklahoma City, the ESSA Level IV certification from LearnPlatform, and the Anthem Award for Education Innovation."
About Bamboo Learning
Based in Seattle, Bamboo Learning is the six-time award-winning leader in voice-powered education with a mission to bring engaging, high-quality learning experiences to customers worldwide. Bamboo Learning pioneered "Comprehension Through Conversation" applications based on K–5 standard curriculum that enable children to have fun learning and practicing different academic subjects. Bamboo Learning applications, including the Bamboo Learning iPad/iPhone app, the Bamboo Learning EDU iPad app, and the Bamboo Learning Alexa skill, offer a range of challenging and engaging activities to help children master different levels of subjects including reading and listening comprehension, language arts, and math.
Bamboo Learning's co-founders are Ian Freed, CEO, and Irina Fine, COO. Freed is a thirty-five-year veteran of the technology industry, including twelve years at Amazon, having served as vice president of Amazon devices, leading both the Amazon Echo & Alexa and the Amazon Kindle businesses, and serving as technical advisor to Amazon founder and former CEO, Jeff Bezos. Irina Fine is a thirty-year veteran of curriculum development and teaching, having worked in public and private sectors of education in New York, Washington DC, London, and Moscow.
