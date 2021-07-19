CAMBRIDGE, England, and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based, enterprise-classed servers architected to meet the needs of today's software design and data center demands, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has for the second year in a row named the company to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Data Center category. This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel. Organizations featured on the list are all six years old or younger.
The Emerging Vendors list is selected by CRN's editorial team. Bamboo Systems is once again among the companies chosen for inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings built to support and transcend the challenges of the IT channel.
"Last year, we said the net-zero data center had arrived and the balance of 2020 bore out that prediction. So many vendors in the channel have begun looking at absolutely everything they can do to have a responsible carbon footprint," said Tony Craythorne, CEO, Bamboo Systems. "We are so pleased to have been named to the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors List for a second time. It's a real validation of our channel focus and the value proposition of environmental accountability for the data center that we bring to the marketplace."
Bamboo Systems' patented Parallel ARM Node Designed Architecture (PANDA) delivers more throughput performance in significantly less rack space than traditional servers. PANDA design delivers up to 75% less energy consumption and 74% less CO2 output at 50% of the cost compared with today's typical data center architecture. Additionally, Bamboo PANDA-based Arm servers have been shown through many customer POCs to run both off-the-shelf and custom applications with no or minimal effort.
"The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource."
The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.
About Bamboo Systems:
Delivering the first Arm-based server designed for next generation data centers with the scale-out and high throughput computing required by cloud-targeted applications and modern highly parallel workloads. Bamboo's servers consume one-quarter of the energy of today's servers, one-tenth the rack space, at a fraction of the cost. Find out more at https://www.bamboosystems.io
