After Another Successful Year in Business, the Software Development Company Focuses on Growth and Opening New Offices
ATLANTA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Band of Coders, celebrates its 21st anniversary after another profitable year.
For more than two decades, Band of Coders has been a trusted leader in the software development industry and has helped hundreds of business leaders turn their ideas for custom apps, websites and systems, into reality.
Amid uncertain times, Band of Coders supported 70 customers with their technical needs last year. The highlights include a staff augmentation engagement with Arizona State University Preparatory Academy and travel and technology company RootRez. Both projects reflect Band of Coders' ability to leverage their expertise across multiple industries and a customized approach that fits customers' budgets.
To support the strong growth, Band of Coders has expanded its team over the last 12 months by 15%. This includes the addition of more developers, strategists, technical engineers and CTO, who can support customers across various industries.
As Band of Coders looks ahead, it sets its sights on expansion. For 2022, it hopes to open two new offices in the U.S. to help broaden its footprint in key local markets and reach more potential customers. But this is just the beginning. Its long-term goal is to have 25 offices nationwide and provide services to up to 30 clients per office location.
For more information on Band of Coders and schedule a discovery call with their team, visit bandofcoders.com.
