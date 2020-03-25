RALEIGH, N.C., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) today announced they are now supporting STIR/SHAKEN number authentication technology across networks with T-Mobile. The new interoperability allows Bandwidth and T-Mobile to authenticate and verify traffic routed between the two networks according to these important specifications. This deployment marks an important step for both providers in helping to fight unwanted robocalls within the industry and keeping customers better protected.
Delivering STIR/SHAKEN is a critical part of the TRACED ACT, which was signed into law on December 30, 2019 and aims to curb the rise in malicious robocalling and illegal spoofing. With a STIR/SHAKEN framework in place Bandwidth and T-Mobile networks will be better able to confirm an incoming call is actually coming from the number stated on the display - vs an illegally spoofed call. And while call authentication doesn't solve the industry-wide problem of unwanted robocalls by itself, it is a critical milestone in the journey to restore consumer confidence and trust in the communications ecosystem.
"Bandwidth's interop with T-Mobile is another great benchmark in our ongoing STIR/SHAKEN deployment," said Scott Mullen CTO of Bandwidth. "I'm excited about our progress and what it means for our customers and their users."
With today's news, Bandwidth has now implemented STIR/SHAKEN for its customer across two of the nations' largest wireless providers. To learn more about how Bandwidth is protecting the integrity of its traffic, visit: "What is STIR/SHAKEN and How Does it Impact Robocalling?"
About Bandwidth
Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and RingCentral use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 911 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network – one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.