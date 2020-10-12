- Leading North American and international cloud platforms come together to supercharge enterprise communications across 60+ countries representing 93% of global GDP - Global enterprises will benefit from a unified software platform and network for the rapid launch and hyper-scale of communications applications and experiences - Combination will accelerate and expand Bandwidth's opportunity to serve $17.7 billion CPaaS market with a five-year CAGR of 33% (2019 to 2024)[1] - Voxbone's 2020 revenue is expected to be more than $85 million and up more than 25% year-over-year, and upon close will be accretive to Bandwidth's non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP net income