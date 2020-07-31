RALEIGH, N.C., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, today announced its scheduled virtual participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference – Jeff Hoffman, CFO, is scheduled to participate with a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
- KeyBanc Capital Markets Future of Technology Series: Enterprise Software – David Morken, CEO, is scheduled to participate with a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast, as well as the replay, of these presentations will be accessible from the Investors section of the Bandwidth's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.
About Bandwidth Inc.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, and Ring Central use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 911 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network - one of the largest in the nation. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.