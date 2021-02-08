LONDON AND NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABAKA, the global leader in digital saving and retirement enterprise SaaS solutions, today announced it has been selected by Bank Director to be profiled in the prestigious FinXTech Connect directory. FinXTech Connect, powered by Bank Director, is a curated directory of emerging technology companies who are strategically partnering with financial institutions of all sizes.
"Each company included in the FinXTech Connect platform solves a problem that financial institutions face, specifically around the challenges of strategic growth, creating efficiencies, and reducing risk," said Michelle King, CMO of Bank Director and FinXTech. "We are thrilled to be able to recommend ABAKA for its innovative technology that encourages financial planning around the world."
ABAKA was hand-selected by the Bank Director's editorial team to be featured in the platform for its existing roster of bank clients. FinXTech Connect strives to make it easier for U.S. financial institutions to better discover potential technology partners and solutions.
"It is an honor to be featured in the FinXTech Connect platform," said Fahd Rachidy, founder and CEO of ABAKA. "At ABAKA, we aim to bridge the gap between banks and their customers, enabling banks to provide their customers hyper-personalisation by recommending the right product, to the right customer, at the right time, through our AI-powered Next Best Action technology. With the help of FinXTech Connect, we hope to build meaningful relationships with community banks across the U.S."
ABAKA's Artificial Financial Intelligence™ innovative technology platform was carefully vetted by Bank Director's editorial team, having to prove a history of financial performance and customer success stories. It was selected for its unique economy applications and seamless data exchange platform that provides ABAKA's enterprise clients with access to customer data while building insights and intelligence through conversational AI, Next Best Actions, and hyper-personalised behavioural nudges.
Based in the UK, ABAKA offers a world-leading suite of cutting-edge AI-powered digital solutions, including ABAKA's AI-powered Next Best Action, an AI-recommendation engine which delivers hyper-personalised customer engagement, and ABAKA's Conversational AI chatbot which helps some of the world's largest financial institutions scale up digital advice through human-like conversations.
About ABAKA
ABAKA is the global leader in digital saving and retirement enterprise SaaS solutions, powered by Artificial Intelligence. Its mission is to help financial institutions make financial security a reality for everyone, from saving and wealth to insurance and retirement planning. ABAKA has created an AI-driven recommendation engine that gives the financial services industry the means to engage with their customers – Artificial Financial Intelligence™ – through conversational AI chatbots, predictive Next Best actions and intelligent nudges. For more information, please visit abaka.me.
About FinXTech
Launched in 2014, FinXTech is a resource powered by Bank Director, which specializes in connecting a hugely influential audience of U.S. bank leaders with technology partners at the forefront of innovation. FinXTech makes it easier for banks and technology companies to work together - through its exclusive in person events, editorial content and online FinXTech Connect platform. For more information, please visit FinXTech.com.
Media Contact
Janine Savarese
908-461-5767
Media Contact
Janine Lowe, Savarese Communications, +1 (908) 461-5767, jsavlowe@savcopr.com
SOURCE ABAKA