HUTCHINSON, Kan., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc (DCI), the privately-owned developer of the iCore360® bank management software and related technologies for community financial institutions, announced today their acquisition of the Vetter technology suite, a product offering of AFT Analytics Inc., in New York, NY. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The acquisition is the most recent for DCI over the past several years, following previous acquisitions of products from Benchmark Technologies and the ProfitStars® division of Jack Henry & Associates, as part of a major strategic growth initiative by DCI in the digital bank technology industry.
Specifically, the Vetter acquisition augments the DCI Inter@ct digital suite of online, mobile and AI-enabled voice banking products with Vetter's intelligent solutions for automated inbound digital marketing, new customer acquisition and digital onboarding of new bank and credit union customers, including a 90-second deposit account opening platform.
DCI also acquires existing Vetter clients and will transition all technical, development, support and management functions to DCI staff, operating from the company's headquarters in Hutchinson, KS.
DCI will focus on accelerating the overall enhancement and integration with the company's award-winning flagship iCore360® software used by hundreds of community financial institutions nationwide. The new solutions will be offered as either an expanded feature option for current DCI clients or as a competitive stand-alone solution for institutions using other core systems.
Said John Jones, DCI president and CEO, "We are very excited by the acquisition of the Vetter products as they will play an integral part in our digital strategy going forward."
Said Bryan Adler, CPO of AFT Analytics, "We are delighted that the Vetter product suite found a home with such a well-respected company like DCI, and are excited to see DCI bring it to the next level."
The DCI acquisition of these specific products and customer relationships does not affect other products or services offered by AFT Analytics Inc.
About AFT Analytics Inc.
AFT Analytics has developed transformational data and analytics-based solutions focusing on the consumer finance space, helping financial institutions grow assets, acquire and retain customers, manage risk, and optimize capital allocation by intelligently leveraging data. For more information about Aliya's products and services, including ACRS, Aliya's real-time credit risk decisioning engine for personal loans, and aLEADS, Aliya's home loan customer acquisition and retention solution, contact Bryan Adler at bryan@aliya.com.
About DCI
DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and related technologies for community banks nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several clients serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360, DCI provides integrated, digital omnichannel solutions for online/mobile/AI banking, onboarding, private ATM network/card management, tellers, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech ForwardTop 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact info@datacenterinc.com.
Contact: Mark Harris, VP, Marketing
(620) 694-6771