PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Managing money should be easy and safe, no matter where you are or who you bank with. Poised as the solution to multiple logins, expensive transfers, and disparate user experiences across financial institution apps, BankShift puts it all together while protecting the data and privacy of every-day people.
ShiftSense Co-Founder and CEO, Rob Thacher, is passionate about leveraging technology to keep customers securely connected to their financial accounts:
"With the pandemic, we've seen a trend of branch consolidation. Consumers are forced to manage their money in a digital-only way. This is where BankShift comes in. We're the one app consumers need to simplify their digital experience without compromising their security, privacy or existing banking relationships."
With BankShift, people login to one application and manage their existing financial and crypto accounts through a secure, clean, efficient interface. BankShift gets to know each consumer through deep security protocols, government Identification and biometrics. This safely enables money movement among real people.
BankShift's mission is not just about shifting control of financial relationships to one experience; it's about continuously improving that experience and removing obstacles in digital banking.
For a limited time, Bankshift is offering a free trial of their $8.99 per month subscription services which includes bank account linking, ACH transfers and payments with no transaction fees. BankShift is available on the Apple App store.
About ShiftSense, Inc.
BankShift is a financial technology company that was founded to make people's lives easier. We've seen the way customers struggle to manage all their financial and crypto accounts and we want to simplify and improve that experience. One login, one app, one, easy-to-use experience.
