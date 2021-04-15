HOUSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr, a leading global healthcare governance, risk management, and compliance ("GRC") software-as-a-service ("SaaS") company, announced that Banner Health has selected Phynd, symplr's enterprise provider data directory platform. Banner will rely on Phynd as its centralized provider directory, search, and scheduling data hub to curate and share data with its Cerner EHR, network management, and other systems, thereby improving provider data quality across the Banner Health organization.
"Banner has chosen Phynd to be a central provider data platform for Banner's ongoing digital transformation strategy," says Bryce Carder, Vice President, IT Business Services for Banner Health. "Patients and staff will be able to find the most convenient provider with the right skills that participate in the Banner Health Network. The Banner mission is to honor those we serve by delivering the best possible care. Phynd will help fulfill that mission by serving up more accurate provider data for use by consumers, patients, and staff.
"Teams across Banner collaborated to choose a system which addresses the challenges we collectively face due to disparate and inaccurate provider data," said Carder. "Phynd provides a solution to a health system's enterprise-wide provider data challenges."
Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming.
"We are thrilled that Banner Health is deploying Phynd – a cornerstone of symplr's expanded provider data management software family," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. "We look forward to working with the Banner Health team to improve operational provider data quality through Phynd's data curation and data integration capabilities. Teams will be able to research and enroll new providers directly in Phynd and Cerner, in real-time, to eliminate downstream delays in revenue cycle and referring provider communications. By offering patients and staff a single, central provider data hub with advanced search that serves marketing, EHR, revenue cycle and value-based care teams, Banner will improve care coordination, revenue cycle, and network performance."
About symplr
As the global leader in healthcare governance, risk management, and compliance software, symplr has a single mission: to make healthcare GRC simpler, resulting in improved efficiency, better outcomes, and safer patients. symplr customers depend on our provider data management, workforce management, contract and spend management, access management and compliance, quality, safety solutions to drive positive outcomes and to protect their patients and staff. More information is available at http://www.symplr.com.
Symplr's Phynd software is a cloud-based, SaaS integrated provider data and search platform that consolidates departmental and siloed provider data into a single hub. Phynd offers continuous data governance and data integration across a health system's digital ecosystem to improve marketing, clinical, and claims system performance. Designed to leverage organizations' existing infrastructure and investments, it is a cost-effective and future-proof solution for enterprise-wide provider data management, provider search, and integration at scale. Phynd is a member of the Epic App Orchard. AVIA has recognized the Phynd 360 provider data platform and Phynd Provider Search as AVIA Vetted products in 2020. The Phynd platform has achieved ISO-27001-certification. For more information visit http://www.phynd.com.
