ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Banyan's CEO, David Berkal, credits the company's revenue growth to the people in the Banyan family of businesses: "We are honored to be recognized on the Fast 500 list along with so many other great companies. As we have grown, our focus has been on continuing to attract and develop the best people across of all our businesses. Talented, dedicated people and a strong client-focused culture is what drives our business forward, so most of all I'm proud of our team today and seeing those collective efforts recognized in such a meaningful way."
"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."
"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."
About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Banyan Software, Inc.
Banyan Software provides the best permanent home for successful enterprise software companies, their employees, and customers. We are on a mission to acquire, build and grow great enterprise software businesses that have dominant positions in niche vertical markets all over the world. Today, Banyan operates 15 businesses across the US, UK, and Canada with over 300 employees. Founded in 2016 with a permanent capital base setup to preserve the legacy of founders, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies that serve specialized vertical markets. For more information on Banyan Software, Inc. visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com.
Contact:
Aaron Booth
VP Business Development
(416)770-4241
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
Media Contact
Aaron Booth, Banyan Software, +1 4167704241, abooth@banyansoftware.com
SOURCE Banyan Software