ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Banyan Software, Inc. is No. 16 overall and No. 1 in Software on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small and mid-sized businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are honored to be listed among the elite ranks of the Inc. 5000," said David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. "Our significant growth is a result of our outstanding team and the unique approach we take to supporting our businesses as they each embark on their own growth path. Helping our businesses grow by delivering more value to clients is what drives us, so you can imagine our excitement when our efforts are recognized in such a meaningful way."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Banyan Software
Banyan Software provides the best permanent home for successful enterprise software companies, their employees, and customers and is on a mission to acquire, build and grow great software businesses that have dominant positions in niche markets all over the world. Today Banyan operates 13 businesses and has over 300 employees throughout the US and Canada. Founded in 2016 with permanent capital to preserve the legacy of founders, Banyan focuses on a buy, hold and grow for life strategy.
For more information on Banyan Software, Inc. visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/banyan-software-llc/mycompany
Contact:
Aaron Booth
VP Business Development
(416)770-4241
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Aaron Booth, Banyan Software, +1 4167704241, abooth@banyansoftware.com
SOURCE Banyan Software