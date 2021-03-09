SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CTO Forum today announced that Barbara Humpton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens USA, has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
"It is my great privilege and honor to welcome Barbara Humpton and Siemens USA to the Advisory Board. With deep respect, I have admired her strong commitment and exemplary leadership of strategic and continuous innovation as she guides Siemens USA. As the CTO Forum has now embarked upon the RETHINK DIGITAL Six Series for "Designing the Digital Flywheel," her contributions have already been a source of inspiration. I know her involvement and dedication will continue to motivate and energize the entire CTO Forum community," said Basheer Janjua, Founding Chair and President of the CTO Forum.
CTO Forum hosts a series of events for its members each year, gathering the brightest minds to connect, debate, and solve the big issues of our time. In 2021, through the concerted efforts of the dedicated Advisory Board, CTO Forum has introduced RETHINK DIGITAL: Designing the Digital Transformation Flywheel. The Six Series – a transformation tour de force – is led by faculty from top universities and distinguished industry leaders. Each of the integrated modules is focused on a single facet of digital transformation including customers, strategy, culture, operations, data, and technology, and ultimately will deliver leaders their own customized transformation playbook.
"I am delighted to accept the appointment to the CTO Forum Advisory Board and look forward to identifying key strategies for leaders to utilize as they overcome today's critical business challenges associated with digital transformation," said Barbara Humpton, President and CEO of Siemens USA. "As part of the CTO Forum's Six Series concept, I am proud to be engaged in this collaborative environment that supports fellow leaders seeking to address market drivers and change through innovation -- successfully creating bold new solutions, and essentially rethinking their future journey."
Barbara Humpton is President and CEO of Siemens USA, where she guides the company's strategy and engagement in serving the company's largest market. Siemens USA employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico and generated $17 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2020. Prior to her current role, Humpton served as President and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, Inc. (SGT), a leading integrator of Siemens' products and services for federal government agencies and departments. In this role, Humpton also served as an officer/director member of the board of directors of SGT. Prior to joining Siemens in 2011, Humpton served as a Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton where she was responsible for program performance and new business development for technology consulting in the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security. Earlier, Humpton was a Vice President at Lockheed Martin Corporation with responsibility for Biometrics Programs, Border and Transportation Security and Critical Infrastructure Protection, including such critical programs as the FBI's Next Generation Identification and the TSA's Transportation Workers' Identification Credential. Humpton is Chairman of the Siemens Corporation Board, the Siemens Foundation and of the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA). She serves on the board of directors of the American Heart Association Greater Washington Region, Triumph Group, National Association of Manufacturers, Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose, Economic Club of Washington, D.C. and the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association.
The CTO Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a trusted, open and creative environment where the brightest minds of our times convene to address industry's most important issues. The CTO Forum brings together the best minds in technology from different industries to define opportunities, and to collaborate in harnessing the extraordinary potential of technology. Founded in 2005, the CTO Forum's mission is to deliver a Global Innovation Platform, where technology leaders collaborate and co-create the technology and solutions that will be critical to meeting tomorrow's global opportunities and challenges. For more information, visit http://www.ctoforum.org.
