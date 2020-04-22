CHICAGO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces the launch of daily cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes and a 2020 forecast roadmap. Provided through the cmdty product line, the forecasts include corn and soybeans for the United States and were beta released during the 2019 growing season.
Barchart's cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes, which correctly predicted 2019 USDA soybean yield figures three months in advance, will be available for free on a semi-monthly basis during the growing season beginning in June. Users can subscribe to these estimates through our free report to get access to the benchmark national yield estimates and forecasts for corn and soybeans from all major field crop producing states. Daily 2020 Yield Forecast Indexes for corn and soybeans, including county and crop reporting district forecasts, will be made available to Barchart cmdtyView Pro subscribers.
"We're excited to make our highly accurate yield estimates broadly available through our free report, and announce the rest of our 2020 roadmap which includes many more ways for us to get insights in front of the users who can benefit the most from this information," said Keith Petersen, Head of Strategy for Barchart. "In addition to our free report, we are making daily forecast updates available to cmdtyView Pro subscribers, providing insights to the public through a monthly livestream accompanying each USDA release, and we are releasing a new whitepaper that covers how to use our yield forecast insights in early May," added Petersen.
Barchart's cmdty yield estimates are built on geospatially generated data which is fed into machine learning models that evolve with each growing season. Calculated daily and covering more than 3,000 growing areas within the United States, cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes are available at the national level and all the way down to the county level for both corn and soybeans. Historical data is available back to 2014.
2020 Yield Forecast Roadmap:
- Free Report - A portion of cmdty's 2020 yield estimates are available for free on a semi-monthly basis through our Yield Forecast Report and will be released ahead of the USDA's Crop Production and WASDE reports.
- Daily Updates - Daily 2020 Yield Forecast Indexes for corn and soybeans, including county and crop reporting district forecasts, will be made available to all subscribers of cmdtyView Pro, the leading software for commodity analytics, at no additional cost.
- New Whitepaper - In May cmdty will be releasing a whitepaper titled "Using Grain Yield Estimates to Predict Commodity Prices". For early access, please reach out to cmdty@barchart.com.
- API Access - Users can also access the estimates via API for use in enterprise applications and apps. Learn more about how our forecasts and indexes are used by ag lending, crop insurance, and AgTech to build better products and services.
- Livestream Series - We will be broadcasting insights around yield expectations throughout the growing season with new streams each month. Our first stream will cover the whitepaper and will be available in May.
About Barchart
Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.