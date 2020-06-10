CHICAGO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, has released the results of a new survey on the futures market: What Drives Futures Market Participants. This 37-page comprehensive report provides brokerage, financial media firms and other market participants with a detailed look into the data and tools driving engagement among futures traders and investors.
Outlined within the futures market survey are responses from four separate audiences: a General Online Audience, surveyed on Facebook; a Business Professional Audience, surveyed on LinkedIn; an Active Investor Audience, surveyed on Barchart.com; and, a Listed Derivatives Audience surveyed through the John Lothian Newsletter. By collecting responses from four separate audiences, Barchart was able to give readers the capability to clearly understand each individual cohort as well as which tools and features matter the most to each audience while trading and analyzing the futures markets.
"The futures market is filled with many different types of investors, traders, hedgers, and market participants. Our report gives readers an inside look into how each of these different audiences interacts with the futures market, on which platforms, and for what purposes," says Barchart CEO, Mark Haraburda. "The survey uncovers some valuable data which can be used by industry firms and others for guiding future decision making, marketing and product development‒we hope you find the insights useful," added Haraburda.
"Barchart's Futures Market Survey gives great insight into which tools and datasets are most popular among futures investors. We're pleased that the futures market participants who are subscribed to the John Lothian Newsletter were able to participate in the survey and provide their viewpoints," says John Lothian, CEO of John Lothian News.
To download the survey, please click here. To use and explore Barchart's own data and tools for futures, including both free and premium services, please visit www.barchart.com.
