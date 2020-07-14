CHICAGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries has announced the release of a new market Alerting Service for third-parties. This data-driven alert distribution service provides firms with the ability to easily integrate event-based alerts using any data that is available within Barchart's ecosystem into their websites, software, mobile apps and internal systems. As an API-based managed service, third-parties can easily build their own interface around the service which then monitors user specified conditions in real-time and notifies users via text message, email notifications, iOS/Android push notifications, or a web service, when an alert is triggered.
"With our managed alerts service, Barchart hosts the data and performs all of the monitoring, as well as the distribution. Offering market alerts is valued by end user clients of financial, media and commodity firms, and we can now provide this service to third-parties very easily, said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. Since the service is API-based, firms can quickly integrate market alerts into their own platforms to provide users with a seamless experience," added Haraburda.
Key features of Barchart's Alerting Service include:
- Create alert conditions using any data within Barchart's data ecosystem
- Allows users to choose a delivery mechanism that works best for them, including: email, text message, push notification or your web service.
- Support of multiple alert conditions simultaneously
- Ability to implement Barchart alerts into your back-end, leaving you with full control of your front-end
- Barchart's alerting service is backed by trusted security and does not store identifying information regarding your users
To learn more about Barchart's Alerting Service, please visit https://www.barchart.com/solutions/services/digital/alerts.
About Barchart
Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.