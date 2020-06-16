CHICAGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, has announced the release of new commodity data mapping technology within cmdtyView Pro. This suite of geospatial tools provides cmdtyView Pro users with powerful mapping tools to visually analyze any agricultural, energy, or advanced weather dataset in our data ecosystem. This includes local and regional grain prices, basis values, and fair value indexes along with fuel prices and advanced crop factors like NDVI.
Users can map a vast amount of commodity statistics and fundamental data with a few simple clicks, including crop progress and condition reports, alongside yield and production figures - inclusive of our proprietary cmdty Yield Forecasts. In addition, third-party firms can integrate Barchart's mapping technology into their own front-end software using Barchart's new geospatial APIs.
"With our powerful new mapping technology, users can visually bring our deep sets of data to life in just a few clicks," says Barchart's Chief Technology Officer Chris Harrison. "Whether a user wants to view annual Corn Production over the past 10-years, examine how many acres of Soybeans have been planted this year, or find counties with the lowest corn basis in Iowa, these interactive maps provide our users with an intuitive method to analyze and interpret data effortlessly," added Harrison.
Delivered entirely from a native HTML5 application that is responsive, powerful, and designed to be a true end-to-end workflow solution for commodity trading - cmdtyView Pro allows users to analyze data, make a decision, and then quickly put it into action. In addition to our newly released geospatial mapping technology, cmdtyView Pro is packed with intuitive features for grain professionals, including advanced charting, benchmark cash prices, commodity news, analytics, Excel tools, and more.
To get complete access to all of these features, including the new mapping technology, please visit our website to sign up for a free cmdtyView Pro trial.
