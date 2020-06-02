CHICAGO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
- cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes predict end of season yield at 172.4 bu/ac for corn and 48.8 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S.
- Free semi-monthly estimates for the U.S. and major production areas are available through our Yield Forecast report
- Clients of cmdty get access to daily forecast updates through cmdtyView Pro
- All users can get up-to-date estimates ahead of each WASDE report through our free livestream series.
Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces their initial cmdty Yield Forecast for end of season yield at 172.5 bu/ac for corn and 49.1 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S. Released for free to the public on the first Tuesday of each month during the growing season, and available to clients through daily updates, the cmdty Yield Forecast Index series allows users to get insights to guide their business decisions ahead of the USDA's WASDE report.
"We're focused on providing insights to the global ag community, and by making our forecast for U.S. yield available to the public, we can help all ag market participants make better grain marketing decisions," said Keith Petersen, Head of Strategy at Barchart. "In addition to our monthly public release, we'll also be previewing each month's WASDE report with a free livestream containing updated forecasts and insight into what this might mean for the USDA's estimates."
Barchart's cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes, which correctly predicted 2019 USDA soybean yield figures three months in advance, are calculated using the latest geospatial and remote sensing technology, and provide users with daily insights on over 3,000 individual growing areas in the U.S. The power of this data combined with insights from cmdty's recently released whitepaper, describing how yield forecasts can be used to anticipate USDA estimate revisions, empowers users to adapt their crop marketing and underwriting strategies.
