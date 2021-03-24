CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barcom announced today that the company will appear on Episode 299 of the "World's Greatest!…" TV show airing Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 3:30 EST with a second airing on Monday, April 5. Once aired, the full episode will be available on the "World's Greatest…" website https://www.worldsgreatesttelevision.com.
"We are excited to communicate our story using this medium," said John Rewcastle, Barcom's president. "We must also thank our valued customer, Siskin Steel & Supply Company, for sharing some of the benefits of implementing barcoding automation into warehouse workflows," he added.
Filming took place at Barcom's headquarters in Chattanooga, TN with additional footage captured on location with the team at Siskin Steel & Supply Company.
Ways to watch:
The episode will air on DirecTV Channel 305 and Dish Network channel 250, or on Bloomberg TV. On DirecTV, Bloomberg TV is 353. The DISH Network channel for Bloomberg TV is 203. Once it airs, you can view the episode on the "World's Greatest…" YouTube Channel, or its Free Episode page: https://www.worldsgreatesttelevision.com
About Barcom
Barcom has been in business since 1991 providing automated data collection solutions to the manufacturing, distribution, transportation and field service industries. Barcom specializes in the integration of their own transaction software with industry leading hardware solutions designed for rugged environments. Devices include bar code scanners for warehouse operations, mobile computing devices and tablets for remote and mobile workforce operations, and RFID / RTLS (real-time location solutions) for hands-free operation in and around the warehouse.
Barcom's team of engineers partner with IT resources at the client level for site analysis, application development, installation & deployment, and post-implementation support, with the goal of using automated processes to optimize workflows and improve worker productivity. For more information about Barcom, please visit http://www.barcominc.com or call (423) 855-1822.
Marketing Contact:
Lee Ann Capogrossi, Marketing Specialist
lcapogrossi@barcominc.com | 423-855-1822
