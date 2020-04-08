ATLANTA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bark Technologies today announced the introduction of screen time management and web filtering features to complement its award-winning content monitoring service. All three of these features are now available on Bark's flagship product as a single offering. The company is also releasing Bark Jr, a tier of service that focuses solely on screen time and web filtering.
Since 2015, the cause-driven tech startup has helped protect more than 5 million children by monitoring text messages, email, YouTube, and 30+ of today's most popular apps and social media platforms for signs of digital danger. Bark sends alerts when potential issues arise without giving full access to children's accounts — building trust among families and giving kids some privacy.
"With our screen time management, web filtering, and monitoring features now offered as one package, parents and guardians can more fully customize their children's online experiences, giving them an even greater level of confidence when it comes to parenting in a digital world," said Bark founder and CEO Brian Bason.
Bark's comprehensive safety solution serves an even greater need now that many children are on their devices most of the day while in quarantine. "With the current crisis changing the way kids are now learning and socializing, many parents are suddenly working, helping their kids finish the school year, and parenting — all at the same time and under one roof," said Titania Jordan, Bark CMO. "The addition of screen time management and custom web filters will help parents stay on task themselves without having to worry excessively about what their kids may be doing online in the other room."
In addition to the flagship Bark product and the new Bark Jr product, the company also offers its Bark for Schools service. This monitoring and web filtering solution is free for all K-12 public and private schools in the U.S. and is trusted by more than 2,100 districts nationwide. For more information on Bark, visit www.bark.us.
About Bark
Bark helps families manage and protect their children's digital lives. Our award-winning service monitors 30+ of the most popular apps and social media platforms for signs of issues like cyberbullying, suicidal ideation, online predators, threats of violence, and more. Our web filtering and screen time management tools empower families to set healthy limits around the websites and apps their kids can access and when they can visit them.
After the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida, Bark extended its suite of online safety services to all K-12 public and private schools in the U.S. — at no cost to them or their communities. Offering content monitoring, web filtering, and a Parent Portal for after-hours alerts, Bark for Schools is trusted by more than 2,100 school districts to help protect students online and in real life.