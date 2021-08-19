INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barton's Discounts, a provider of liquidation services for big-box retailers and e-commerce companies, has been named No. 2909 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States.
"Our success is driven by an exemplary team, a team that embraces innovation, values the importance of keeping customer returns and excess inventory in use and understands the necessity of a circular economy in today's world." says Joe Barton, Owner of Barton's Discounts. "There is still much improvement to be made in the liquidation industry and we are excited to be at the forefront!"
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Barton's Discounts:
Barton's Discounts began with one question. What happens when an item is returned from Big Box retailers and eCommerce websites? Founders Joe (John) Barton and Dallas Spaulding began researching the process of purchasing these items for the purpose of reselling. Once they secured a source for customer returned merchandise, they put together a business plan and approached the small business association for a $5,000 loan. From there, the two hit the ground running. They started with just a few storage units and an idea. They now occupy a 150,000 sqft warehouse in Indianapolis with 20 employees.
Barton's Discounts now partners with some of the largest retailers and manufacturers to help liquidate their customer returned and excess inventory. This offers recovery for product that was otherwise thought to have no value. They then resell these products through the secondary market using multiple sales channels. Barton's prides themselves on making the previously cumbersome liquidation process fast and efficient.
