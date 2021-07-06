IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baseline Global Inc. announced today that Rory Stear has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Stear will fill the role immediately and work with Baseline's management team to further progress Baseline's strategic plan to develop front line technology in the medical diagnostic space.
"Mr. Stear is an exceptional leader in the international business community and has experience in growing disruptive companies such as ours. He comes to Baseline at a perfect time in the companies growth and development phase, where his experience in IP development and licensing will play a pivotal role in the impending growth of our company," Dr. Lenny Kristal, Baseline Global Inc. Founder and Chairman says of Stear.
Stear has 27 years of international business experience where his focus has been on building, leading and operating businesses in the private and public sectors, around the globe. He is passionate about addressing social issues while simultaneously ensuring strong returns for investors. In addition to his business acumen, Mr. Stear previously served on the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Agenda Renewable Energy Council, Chaired the Business School at Nelson Mandela University, and served on the Dean's Council at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.
Stear's impact is recognized by US publishers since 2000. Stear is named:
- BusinessWeek's ''Entrepreneur of the Year''
- Time Magazine's "Hero of the Environment"
- Time/Fortune/CNN's "Principal Voice" on energy poverty
"I am excited by Baseline Global's innovative, early detection intellectual property and look forward to building value by leading our highly experienced team in maximizing the full development of the IP and taking it to market," Stear states. "Building market leading companies based on gold standard IP excites me and I look forward to achieving this with Baseline Global," he continues.
As part of bringing Stear onboard, a fund raising agreement with Flambard Capital Ltd to raise an additional $10 million dollars in the next fund raising round is active. Stear is an Executive Director of Flambard Capital Ltd, a Malta based international investment and consulting company. Flambard, specializes in sourcing funding from its international investor base; including from private investors, investment funds, government funding relationships, and government grants.
Stear is a dual South African/British citizen, who has accompanied presidents Nelson Mandela and Jacob Zuma on four state visits, twice with Mandela to the UK and USA and twice with Zuma to the UK and India, as a member of their business delegations. He has been extensively profiled in the international media and brings valuable relationships and strategies to Baseline Global Inc.
About Baseline Global:
Baseline Global is a biotech company working with scientists and regulatory agencies to design, develop, and manufacture its "Lab-In-Hand" rapid assessment devices (RAD). Its technology uses salivary biomarkers for the early detection of health conditions such as; COVID–19, concussion, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, PTSD, depression, autism and stroke. It is being designed to return results within minutes. *Baseline's RAD is currently under development and is not for commercial sale. Any statements are intended for informational and educational purposes only.*
