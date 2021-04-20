IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Basis 365 Accounting is announcing the launch of its new Referral Partner Program.
This new program provides an exclusive opportunity for individuals such as attorneys, bankers, CPAs, and CFOs to partner with an award-winning outsourced accounting firm by referring qualified clients to Basis 365's services.
Basis 365 will offer partner rewards equalling 10% of the "paid" monthly recurring invoice for the first six months. The partner can elect to pass along the rewards as a discount for their client if they so choose. To participate, interested parties should express their interest by filling out a form on the Basis 365 website.
Here's how the program works.
- To become a referral partner, go to the signup page.
- Begin referring qualified clients. If they are a fit, Basis 365 will send a proposal.
- If the client signs up for services, Basis 365 begins onboarding and monthly invoicing.
- Referral Partner starts earning rewards once the client begins paying invoices.
For a complete description of the Referral Partner Program, visit this page.
To learn more about Basis 365 accounting outsourced accounting and bookkeeping services, visit the Basis365.com website.
About Basis 365: Headquartered in Irvine, California but completely virtual, we've flipped the traditional accounting method on its head by partnering with our customers and focusing on real-time accounting to deliver timely results to help our customers make better business decisions. We provide a 100% cloud-based accounting department and specialize in e-commerce, service, and software companies ranging from $1M to $20M in revenue.
Media Contact
Rhett Molitor, marketing@basis365.com, +1 855-236-5669 Ext: 700, press@basis365.com
SOURCE Basis 365 Accounting