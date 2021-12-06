FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bastion Health, the first-ever comprehensive app-based telehealth platform for men's health specializing in reproductive and prostate health, announces holiday gift-giving packages for reproductive and prostate health starting at $100. With studies showing a 50% reduction in sperm count over the last 40 years, along with 50% of men having prostate issues after the age of 45, men's health has become a rapidly growing public health issue.
Bastion offers consumer reproductive and prostate telehealth packages starting at $100, which includes a 30-minute consultation with a nurse practitioner specializing in men's health. Men's health educational content curated and customized from the Mayo Clinic, as well as Harvard Health, will also be provided in the initial consultation package and will cover topics such as lifestyle, wellness, and nutrition.
Booking an appointment with a urologist has become increasingly more challenging, as urology specialization practices are fewer and the wait times are longer. The Bastion Health telehealth platform allows men to book a consultation with a nurse practitioner specializing in men's health in real time, expediting the process of getting to a urologist, which can take anywhere from 4-6 weeks or longer. Bastion aims to normalize the conversation surrounding men's health and offers a way for men to proactively take control of their health from the comfort of their own home with convenient consultations, diagnostic testing, assessments, clinical treatment plans, and on-demand educational content, available through the Bastion Health AI-powered app.
To order your men's telehealth packages today, visit GetBastion.com.
About Bastion Health
Bastion Health is the first-ever comprehensive app-based telehealth platform for men's health specializing in reproductive and prostate health, offering quick and convenient access to urologists and men's health specialists. Bastion aims to normalize the conversation surrounding men's health and offers a way for men to proactively take control of their health from the comfort of their own home with convenient consultations, diagnostic testing, assessments, clinical treatment plans, and on-demand educational content, available through the Bastion Health AI-powered app. Bastion Health was founded by Reza Amin and is based in Farmington, CT.
