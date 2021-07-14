LEXINGTON, Ky., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bates Security/Sonitrol of Lexington has been recognized as the 37th top security provider among three thousand commercial security firms nationwide, according to the 2021 SDM 100 Report. The SDM 100 Report ranks U.S. residential and commercial security companies across a variety of criteria, including total annual revenue, residential subscribers, and non-residential sales revenue.
Bryan Bates, Vice President of Bates Security, explains, "The SDM ranking is something that we look forward to every year. However, this year as you know, was quite different," In 2020, security providers faced numerous challenges as the world adjusted to a new normal. "It has been an unbelievable last twelve months," Bryan Bates continues, "Like everyone else, we had to make changes that we could not have conceived of only a year ago. It was an amazing thing to watch how well our industry came together in providing support and guidance to one another. Our team was amazing at identifying challenges and then coming up with incredibly creative ways of dealing with all the new issues that seemed to develop daily. Clients shared with us best practices and provided helpful feedback that allowed us to keep improving in an ever-changing and challenging environment."
Jeremy Bates, President of Bates Security, echoed a similar sentiment on the value of this ranking. "We are very excited to see the continued growth of our company, and it's all due to the hard work of everyone on our team. We have great people in the company that are passionate about what they do, which has led to us being ranked in the Top 40 security companies in the nation."
Since 2009, Bates Security has been ranked on the SDM Top 100 list, each year gaining a higher rank. Bates Security enjoys year over year growth due to continuous support from customers, dedication from the employees across all branches, and two significant acquisitions, ABCO Security in Prestonsburg, KY, and the addition of the Absolute Protection Team in Vero Beach, FL. The Bates Security family of brands continues to grow and protect communities across the southeast in Kentucky, Florida, and Georgia.
Bates Security would like to take this opportunity to say how thankful they are to all of the front-line team members who made it possible to conduct business during the pandemic. "We know that without the effort and sacrifice of so many that we may have not had the opportunity to continue to serve our clients with the same level of service and dedication they are accustomed to," Jeremy Bates said.
About Bates Security
Based in Lexington, Kentucky since 1984, Bates Security is a locally owned & operated full service electronic security provider offering service for residential, business, educational, and industrial customers in Kentucky, Georgia and Florida. Services include security systems, access control, video surveillance (cameras), fire detection, fire inspections, elevator monitoring, medical alert, gunshot detection, temperature detection, and more. In 2011, Bates received the Installer of the Year Award from Security Sales & Integration Magazine, the Small Business of the Year Award in 2013 from Commerce Lexington, and the 2018 Dealer of the Year Award from SDM Magazine. In 2020 Bates Security ranked #47 on the SDM 100 list and in 2021 rose to #37.
