INDIANAPOLIS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BATS Wireless (BATS), one of the world's leading innovators of  antenna aiming, tracking, and stabilization systems announced the deployment of its cutting-edge FAST  4G LTE tracking antenna. The FAST LTE's revolutionary technology represents an evolutionary step into  autonomous link alignment, acquisition, and optimization. 

The FAST 4G-LTE is a solid-state tracking antenna that provides vessels with long-range  communications using public LTE networks. The innovative solution provides a unique alternative in the deployment of offshore broadband communication, allowing the system to make use of widely deployed  and maintained public LTE networks across the globe. With its ultra-fast aiming and tracking capability,  maritime operators can realize connectivity even while on the move. 

The FAST 4G-LTE features BATS' innovative high-power, small package RF design that operates from  700-2650MHz and has proved capable of closing LTE links at distances exceeding 35 miles from shore  during early deployments. 

"The FAST 4G LTE solution is driving an exciting new wave of opportunities for operators worldwide that  are looking for more flexibility and dependability in their broadband link," said Phil Cramer, BATS E.V.P.  Sales & Marketing. 

"With the ability to deploy broadband communications on the backbone of carrier networks, operators can  always ensure they are getting a high-speed solution that will work at any location across the globe,  where an LTE network is present. The FAST 4G-LTE solution represents a shift in how operators will be  able to plan and rollout their vessel connectivity." 

About BATS Wireless

Broadband Antenna Tracking Systems (BATS) provides a proprietary software and hardware platform  that locates, locks and tracks wireless broadband communication access points. Through the use of its  industry-first automated microwave tracking and stabilization platform, BATS enables organizations to rapidly deploy self-healing, fixed or mobile broadband wireless networks over long distances without  skilled technical resources. 

Every day- whether on the battlefield, oil field, or airfield, BATS' technology is proven in some of the  harshest environments on earth; providing organizations access to their critical communications. To learn more, visit: http://www.batswireless.com

