COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- battleface, the rapidly growing Insurtech company known for designing innovative travel insurance products, has added Vacation Rental Damage to their Discovery Plan benefit options. The new product provides insured travelers with protection against covered losses while staying in a vacation rental.
The new product joins the modular travel insurance plan from battleface, an evolution of the traditional travel insurance model created by unbundling benefits through innovative underwriting and a modular tech platform. This approach allows battleface partners and customers greater flexibility to customize plans, white-label products and services, and maximize opportunities for higher conversion rates and customer cost savings.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Vacation Rental Damage as the latest product developed with our commitment to customer-centric innovation in mind," said Lisa Conway, chief underwriting officer at battleface. "Whether booking a rental property for a vacation with loved ones or for a work-from-anywhere change of scenery, travelers can enjoy their stay with the peace of mind this coverage provides."
Vacation Rental Damage benefit options include a choice of up to $1,500 per reservation, up to $3,000 per reservation, and up to $5,000 per reservation, and could cover losses including:
- Broken windows
- Stained carpeting or upholstery
- Damaged TVs or appliances
In addition to Vacation Rental Damage, the battleface Discovery Plan features a variety of benefits to choose from including Cancel For Any Reason, Baggage Damage and Delay, Trip Interruption, Travel Medical, Pet Medical and Return, and Rental Car Damage.
About battleface
battleface, Inc. is a full-stack global travel insurance company enabling customers and partners to easily select custom-built products and services that perfectly fit their needs. Access to embedded products, relevant benefits, and responsive customer service from any device—welcome to a better insurance experience. Welcome to battleface.
