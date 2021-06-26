IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baucor has announced that it will integrate RapidCAD's industrial blade design and customer management technology into its existing infrastructure.
With the advent of RapidCAD's advanced web-based 2D/3D design application bundled with its customer management application, Baucor will take advantage of this high technology and offer its customers with no prior experience to design their blades rapidly and send for a quote all within RapidCAD, thanks to its advanced web based technology. Baucor customers will be able to filter, sort and select any blade among hundreds of them on RapidCAD and easily customize to their needs and submit for a quote.
RapidCAD (https://www.rapidcad.com) developed two applications that are entirely focused on industrial blade manufacturers as well as sheet metal cutting / sheet metal fabrication companies.
Using RapidCAD, Baucor customers will manage all of their profile on https://www.baucor.com as well as design their blades fast and easily, then can submit their requests for quote to Baucor.
RapidCAD will begin offering its bladeCAD product to industrial blade and machine knife manufacturers. Its sheetCAD application is also for sale on https://www.rapidcad.com.
