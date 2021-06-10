PLEASANTON, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launching a standalone university or satellite UC campus to serve as a fountainhead of innovation and talent. Developing autonomous vehicle corridors linking regional mass transit with job centers. Adapting the Livermore Airport to serve future fleets of small, electric semi-autonomous air taxis. Creating specialized innovation and technology zones where inventors, investors and manufacturers can converge to bring revolutionary new products to the world. Piloting clean energy microgrids and battery storage to provide resilience against climate change.
These are just a few of the bold ideas highlighted in Innovation Tri-Valley 2040 Vision Plan, a sweeping blueprint unveiled today for expanding and accelerating economic growth in one of the Bay Area's hottest destinations for companies, talent, and investment while also ensuring the region maintains its high quality of life.
The ambitious plan developed by Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group in partnership with the Bay Area Council Economic Institute is the product of an intensive, more than year-long process that mined the thinking of 1,000 business leaders, educators, government officials, and youth from across the region. The plan's key initiatives are designed to foster strategic growth in a positive and collaborative culture.
"We looked at the entire Bay Area to determine where to have our headquarters and selected Pleasanton due to its pristine location and affordability for families," said Ben Hindson, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer at 10x Genomics. "The area gives us the ability to recruit top talent with its proximity to Silicon Valley and San Francisco."
The plan builds on the Tri-Valley's success over the past 20 years in creating a vibrant, technology-rich region. Encompassing Danville, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, and San Ramon, the Tri-Valley has recently experienced some of the Bay Area's fastest jobs and population growth. According to a recent report, this includes more than $2.2 billion in venture capital fueling the region's booming life science, advanced manufacturing, and digital software industries.
Along with its focus on economic growth and jobs, the Tri-Valley 2040 Vision Plan emphasizes increasing and strengthening regional and megaregional transportation connections and providing the social infrastructure and critical connections necessary to ensure opportunity is available to all.
"This region is a proven epicenter of solutions," said Lynn Naylor, CEO of Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group. "When you combine that positive force with our core values of empathy and inclusion, the new vision for the Tri-Valley is a national model. Top talent will continue to seek out the work-life balance this region uniquely delivers, fueled by a balance of urban and suburban amenities and a robust culture of innovation."
The plan's five aspirational goals include:
- Globally recognized innovation – for businesses, transportation, new homes, and education
- Equity and inclusion - from affordable housing to transportation, education, and healthcare
- Connections and collaboration – partnerships that integrate private and public sectors at scale
- Balanced and diverse lifestyle – a diverse mix of suburban living with vibrant downtowns
- Epicenter of solutions – creating the region's own resilience, and sustainability
