LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grakn Labs, the inventors of the Grakn knowledge-base and the Graql query language, today announced its lineup of speakers and panelists at Grakn Orbit 2021. The free event will be held virtually April 21st and 22nd, and expects to draw close to 1000 users and community members from over 100 countries. Grakn Orbit is the global conference for the Grakn Community, by the Grakn Community, where engineering teams from every industry gather to learn through practice and collaboration. Bringing real world applications from across the fields of e-commerce, robotics, life sciences, fraud detection, customer 360, master data management and more.
The full lineup features sessions from Henning Kuich, Sr. Computational Scientist at Bayer; who is using Grakn to improve efficiencies, speed and quality of insights within their drug discovery pipeline. Chief Enterprise Architect, Jean-Paul Mochet, from Capgemini, will be exploring the question: What are the contributions of semantic graph technologies in the analysis of the impacts and anti-Covid 19 measures? The full schedule includes conversations with leaders, and practitioners, from Flipkart, Roche, IBM, Wandisco, EBSCO, IDC, University College London and others. Updates on Grakn Labs vision will be shared by CEO Haikal Pribadi.
"Following one of the most trying and innovative years for our team, the release of Grakn 2.0 has elicited tremendous excitement from the community. Projects are being accelerated, development and collaboration are at an all time high," said Tomás Sabat, co-founder and COO at Grakn Labs. "We're so humbled by what the community is building, how Grakn is enabling the realisation of their visions and empowering a whole new generation of developers to build great software."
Grakn Orbit 2021 will also offer attendees a third training and education day, on Friday April 23rd, including a mix of lectures and hands-on workshops. These Grakn Academy sessions will provide the needed skills development to turn inspiration into action, more quickly. Sessions will include: Getting Started with Schema Design, Knowledge Modelling Principles, Working with Data in Grakn, and Building Grakn Rules for Automated Reasoning.
This year, the Grakn Community comes alive; solving the world's most complex problems through knowledge engineering. Meet the pioneers, the inventors, the innovators and the rule breakers. Look into the Future; explore the applications of knowledge engineering pushing the boundary of intelligent systems. Be Inspired; empower yourself with the wisdom, ideas, and technologies to build a better future. Together.
About Grakn Labs
Grakn Labs is a London based database startup. We are the inventors of the Grakn knowledge-base and the Graql query language. Our technology helps organisations in various industries, including Life Sciences, Defence & Security, Financial Services and Robotics, to build intelligent systems that we believe will change the world. From financial analytics to drug discovery, cyber threat detection to robotics disaster recovery, our technology empowers engineers around the world to tackle a higher order of complexity in knowledge, and solve the world's most complex problems.
Media Contact
Daniel Crowe, Grakn Labs, 44 7840791020, daniel@grakn.ai
SOURCE Grakn Labs