ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech, an innovative on-site hydrogen production company, has announced a partnership with Cross River Infrastructure Partners, a sustainable infrastructure development platform, to form a company which will provide customers in North America with distributed, low cost, low carbon hydrogen gas-as-a-service. This will enable customers to obtain dependable access to hydrogen without having to spend capital on infrastructure.
Wendy Rollstin, CFO of BayoTech, commented on the new company, "We are excited about the partnership with Cross River and have already started receiving lots of interest from customers looking for low cost hydrogen today. Now in addition to customers being able to buy, lease or rent BayoTech hydrogen generators they can purchase hydrogen directly from BayoTech."
Aaron Ratner, Operating Partner at Cross River Infrastructure Partners said, "Hydrogen is playing an increasingly important role as a dependable source of energy for a low carbon future, across transportation, heavy machinery and ammonia production. As the next generation of sustainable infrastructure is deployed, the ability to provide scalable and cost competitive solutions as a service will be critical to achieving the industry's climate objectives. We look forward to working with the BayoTech team to create a network of modular hydrogen distribution services across North America to address the rising demand for hydrogen in the market."
Click below to register your interest in BayoGaaS and a BayoTech representative will be in touch with you to discuss your hydrogen needs.
About BayoTech
BayoTech is an energy technology company offering hydrogen production solutions through rentals, leases, sales, and hydrogen gas-as-a-service to customers worldwide. Headquartered and produced in New Mexico, USA, BayoTech's on-site hydrogen generators are more efficient than legacy steam methane reformers, leading to lower carbon emissions and low-cost hydrogen.
About Cross River Infrastructure Partners
Founded in 2017, Cross River Infrastructure Partners is a platform for sustainable infrastructure development companies delivering next-generation climate positive energy, agriculture, and waste upcycling projects. The platform currently has five development companies in operation across renewable energy, carbon capture and sustainable protein production, with several more development companies in early stages of formation.
BayoTech Contact
Jeff Mitchell, Director of Sales Operations
Tel: +1 (203) 214-7106
Email: jeff.mitchell@bayotech.us