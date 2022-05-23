The Boston Business Journal's 2022 Fast 50 List ranks the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts based on revenue growth between 2018-2021
BOSTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Numerated, the fintech helping financial institutions transform how they lend to businesses, ranks No. 1 on the Boston Business Journal's 2022 Fast 50 List. The annual list ranks Massachusetts's fastest-growing private companies based on their previous three years of revenue growth.
Founded in 2017, Numerated has helped over 100 banks and credit unions process more than $50B in loans for nearly half-a-million American businesses. Its modern loan origination system has been leveraged by more than 30,000 financial institution associates to decrease the time it takes to approve term loans, lines of credit, and deposit accounts from days to minutes.
"It's pretty awesome recognition to be on the BBJ Fast 50 this year," said Co-Founder and CEO Dan O'Malley. "After the last two crazy years of what Numerated accomplished during COVID—incredible growth, incredible usage of our platform—our team came together in a way that we just couldn't have predicted before this crisis happened and I'm proud to be recognized in this way."
The top ranking on the 2022 BBJ Fast 50 is just the latest recognition for a startup that is building momentum. Earlier this year, FinTech Breakthrough named Numerated the Best Business Lending Platform and in 2021 Numerated was ranked as the country's No. 32 fastest-growing private company by Inc. Magazine.
Learn more about Numerated, and how financial institutions are leveraging its modern LOS to grow small business lending by as much as 5X, by visiting http://www.numerated.com, today.
About Numerated
Numerated transforms the way financial institutions lend to businesses. Banks and credit unions use Numerated's modern Loan Origination System to meet businesses' expectations for digital convenience while driving significant gains in efficiency. The platform uses data to streamline originations for any business banking product, from application to decision to close. More than 400,000 businesses and 30,000 financial institution associates have leveraged the platform to process over $50 billion in lending, making Numerated the fastest-growing fintech SaaS company on the 2021 Inc. 5,000.
