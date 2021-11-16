ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surinder Multani, founder of BBQ Outlets, a top-rated online store featuring grilling equipment and accessories, is proud to announce the company's support of mental health awareness and resources. In honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week, Multani has pledged a 1% donation of sales to NAMI from October 3rd to October 10th, 2021. During this period, BBQ Outlets sales totaled $127,235, which amounted to a $1,272 donation to NAMI, the largest volunteer organization in the U.S. devoted exclusively to mental health.
Founded in 1979, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) was started by a small group of families committed to promoting mental health awareness and also providing support for anyone affected by mental illness. Today, NAMI has grown into more than 600 local affiliates that work in communities all over the U.S., offering support and education to those in need. If you or a loved one is ever in a behavioral crisis or need emergency help, please call 9-1-1 for help. For assistance from NAMI, go to https://www.nami.org/ to find a local affiliate near you.
Multani and the BBQ Outlets team are honored to support one of America's foremost organizations dedicated to helping families and individuals in need of mental health services. "Here at BBQ Outlets, the team and I want to thank all of our customers for purchasing our superior BBQ grills or accessories during Mental Health Awareness Week. We sincerely appreciate your support," he says.
At BBQ Outlets, Multani and the team care deeply about mental health, which is why they have shown continued support for the health and wellness of their staff, customers, and partners. With this donation, along with their ongoing dedication to featuring the best grilling equipment and buying guides, they hope to bring awareness to the importance of mental health and show that there is always a way to make a positive impact.
About BBQ Outlets: Founded in 2005, BBQ Outlets features a wide range of superior, quality & top brand bbq grills, grilling equipment and accessories available online or at their Southern California showrooms in both Corona and Orange, California. Today, their products have expanded into a line of stylish patio furniture and professional design services to help people create their dream outdoor kitchen. Find out more at their website here https://www.bbqoutlets.com/ today!
