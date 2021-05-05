VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading business in the creator economy, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after market close on Thursday, May 13th. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day, Thursday, May 13th, at 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time hosted by Ms. Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, and Mr. Todd Tappin, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.
Conference Call Details
Thursday May 13th, 2021, 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time.
Participant Information
Conference ID: 4192186
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 418-0102
Participant International Dial-In Number: (236) 714-3015
Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call.
To coincide with the call, an Investor Highlights presentation will available at: https://investors.bbtv.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Links to SEDAR filings, conference call recordings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://investors.bbtv.com/
Telephonic Replay:
Encore Dial In #: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642
Conference ID: 4192186
May 13, 2021 22:30 ET - May 20, 2021 23:59 ET
About BBTV
BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media companies, BBTV provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed approximately 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies. www.bbtv.com[1]
[1] Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population
Contacts:
Media Relations
Dan Gamble
778-873-0422
Investor Relations
Contact:
Ron Shuttleworth
Partner
Oak Hill Financial Inc
(647)-500-7371
rshuttleworth@oakhillfinancial.ca
