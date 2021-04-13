BBTV (CNW Group/BBTV Holdings Inc.)

 By BBTV Holdings Inc.

Learn How Investors Can Make Money from the Creator Economy

Save the date: Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 at 9:00am PST/12:00pm EST.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading business in the creator economy, today announced it will host a conversation between BBTV Chairperson & CEO, Shahrzad Rafati, and Canadian serial entrepreneur, Co-founder and President of Clearbanc, Michele Romanow, on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV will be presenting to a live, virtual audience to discuss the company and its overarching strategy and growth plan, followed by a fireside chat with Michele Romanow and a discussion with one of BBTV's most influential creators. The main event will be followed by a participant Q&A.

Webcast Details

The presentation and Q&A session will be broadcast live from 9:00am PST/12:00pm EST to 10:00am PST/1:00pm EST, if you would like to participate live please complete the following registration form. An archive of the presentation will be available on BBTV's Investor page at https://investors.bbtv.com/.

For more information please visit www.bbtv.com.

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media companies, BBTV provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed approximately 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies (www.bbtv.com[1].

1]  Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend - Multi-Platform - Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population

Media Contacts

Dan Gamble

Head of PR & Corporate Communications, BBTV

dgamble@bbtv.com

+1778 873 0422

Investor Relations

ir@bbtv.com

Ron Shuttleworth

Partner, Oak Hill Financial Inc

rshuttleworth@oakhillfinancial.ca

+1647 500 7371

BBTV-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbtvs-shahrzad-rafati-interview-with-michele-romanow-301267173.html

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.

