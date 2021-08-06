NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BCA, Boston Conveyor and Automation, is pleased to announce that Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has awarded the company Gold OEM Partner status within its newly evolved global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Partner Program.

BCA has a long history of delivering solutions based on Rockwell Automation technology. This elevation to Gold OEM Partner status is an achievement few partners make. It is based on total sales and the capabilities of the partner organization. In late 2020, Rockwell Automation evolved its OEM Partner Program globally, establishing levels of participation based on need and output. As a Gold OEM Partner, BCA takes advantage of a true partnership approach with Rockwell Automation with executive-level engagements and alignment with strategic growth opportunities.

"BCA has developed an integrated approach to automation, robotics and conveyance systems that has positioned the company for continued growth. Achieving Gold OEM Partner Program status with Rockwell Automation will enable us to better support our customers and build world-class solutions," said Jim Laverdiere, CEO of BCA.

Laverdiere said increased sales and expansion into new verticals have enabled BCA to fulfill the volume, sales and technical requirements that are required to be a Rockwell Automation Gold OEM Partner.

About BCA

BCA is an American company providing automation, robotics and conveyor systems for the food & beverage, life sciences and general industry. With in-house engineering and manufacturing, BCA develops and implements automated systems that meet or exceed our customer's goals for improved productivity and reduced costs.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit http://www.rockwellautomation.com.

