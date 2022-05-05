MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee



Votes For



% For



Votes Withheld



% Withheld

Mirko Bibic



344,695,971



99.57%



1,496,430



0.43%

David F. Denison



339,661,796



98.12%



6,523,699



1.88%

Robert P. Dexter



343,780,877



99.31%



2,404,618



0.69%

Katherine Lee



343,213,645



99.14%



2,971,875



0.86%

Monique F. Leroux



342,160,684



98.84%



4,030,705



1.16%

Sheila A. Murray



343,308,523



99.17%



2,875,771



0.83%

Gordon M. Nixon

(Chair of the Board)



344,264,891



99.45%



1,919,378



0.55%

Louis P. Pagnutti



342,701,749



98.99%



3,482,520



1.01%

Calin Rovinescu



344,107,209



99.40%



2,077,060



0.60%

Karen Sheriff



343,468,366



99.22%



2,715,928



0.78%

Robert C. Simmonds



342,512,730



98.94%



3,671,539



1.06%

Jennifer Tory



344,033,722



99.38%



2,150,572



0.62%

Cornell Wright



342,392,737



98.90%



3,791,532



1.10%

 

Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur

514-391-5263

marie-eve.francoeur@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-announces-election-of-directors-301541186.html

SOURCE Bell Canada

