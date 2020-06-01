NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named BCM One to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.
BCM One is an experienced and highly respected managed solution provider and advisor to IT leaders nationwide. Companies prefer to work with BCM One for one main reason — the client experience they receive. BCM One offers critical network infrastructure solutions including UCaaS Hosted Voice, SIP Trunking, managed connectivity, SD-WAN, technology expense optimization, MS Office 365, Azure and security solutions.
"We take pride in being recognized as a top Solutions Provider ranking against other Fortune 500 companies in the technology space," stated Geoff Bloss, Chief Executive Officer for BCM One. "BCM One has been on a steady growth trajectory with various acquisitions and improvements in our solution offerings."
"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."
ABOUT BCM ONE
Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop shop for integrated technology needs. Serving over 17,000 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting the critical network infrastructure of businesses nationwide — including technology expense optimization, UCaaS Hosted Voice, SD-WAN, SIP Trunking, cloud, security, Azure and managed connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by its mission statement: "Providing a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.
