NEWARK, N.J., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCT Partners announces the launch of the COVID-19 Urgent Service Provider (CUSP) Support Tool. CUSP is the first big data platform designed to specifically evaluate the capacity of nonprofit service providers to meet the needs of the local communities they serve.
With COVID-19 already taking a tremendous toll on people around the country, non-profits are going to play a crucial role in helping many Americans during this crisis. A key component of their ability to succeed will be getting the necessary funding. To that end, BCT is offering CUSP as a free insight tool to help donors identify the communities that have the greatest need as well as the non-profits that can make the most substantial impact. CUSP is built upon BCT's Equitable Impact Platform (EquIP)™, which combines data from IRS 990 tax forms, the Census Bureau's American Community Survey, with BCT's geospatial Precision Analytics, to measure the financial health and support levels for over 325,000 direct service charities across 70,000+ communities throughout the United States.
As Pete York, Principal at BCT Partners and the head of the Precision Analytics team states, "Through the use of big data, we can precisely pinpoint where the money is most needed and which organizations can use that money as effectively as possible. We are honored to be able to use our platform to support the greater good during this difficult time." Dr. Randal Pinkett, CEO of BCT Partners continues, "For over twenty years, BCT has been committed to helping underserved populations achieve equity and we are now in a unique position to utilize our revolutionary tools to directly and positively support decision making in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Join our free webinar to see a live demo of CUSP on April 15, 2020 - register here.
For more information about how big data can be used to measure social funding impact, view our recently released whitepaper co-authored with The Rockefeller Foundation entitled, "Measuring Results and Impact in the Age of Big Data: The Nexus of Evaluation, Analytics, and Digital Technology."
About BCT Partners:
BCT Partners is a national consulting firm that works with government agencies, corporations, non-profits and foundations. Their mission is to provide insights about diverse people that lead to equity. They were recently honored by Forbes America as one of the Best Management Consulting Firms of 2020. www.BCTPartners.com
