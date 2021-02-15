FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform in the U.S, and top identity infrastructure provider InfoSum today announced their joint collaboration. As part of the new partnership, InfoSum clients will be able to access BDEX's comprehensive identity graph and other data assets that will enable them to unlock insights into their first-party data and create targeted audiences – all while maintaining the privacy of those consumers.
One of the biggest challenges many brands are facing today is the limited scale of their first-party data. This has been further exacerbated by the rising concerns around data privacy and pending restrictions on consumer identifiers. BDEX and InfoSum have joined forces to offer a powerful identity resolution tool that is compliant with all current privacy laws, including the CCPA and GDPR, as well as upcoming identity data policy changes.
Empowered by this technology, InfoSum's clients will be able to access the most precise and comprehensive identity graph in the industry to match third-party consumer information to their onboarded first-party data. BDEX houses over 800 million email authenticated MD5-MAID-IP matches from its expansive network of SDKs, app publishers, and primary data sources.
"This is the new reality of identity resolution," said David Finkelstein, CEO and Co-Founder of BDEX. "In order to maintain positive relationships with their customers while also obtaining information their marketing teams need, brands need data solutions that are future-proof. This means companies must partner with vendors who are privacy-focused, transparent about their data practices, focused on data quality and not dependent on a single identifier. We at BDEX are very proud to be working with InfoSum to bring this revolutionary offering to market."
Data privacy is at the center of InfoSum's decentralized solution. Clients onboard their first-party data into a secure and dedicated cloud instance, known as a 'Bunker,' which only the client ever has access to. This structure empowers companies to collaborate across data sets to conduct marketing analysis, create audiences, and target segments while consistently maintaining data security and privacy. InfoSum's partnership with BDEX will further enhance this ecosystem's capabilities.
"Data collaboration is emerging as the key trend for 2021," said Lauren Wetzel, President North America, Global Operations & Strategy. "Traditional methods of connecting data are fraught with technical challenges, the erosion of consumer trust, and risk, and are further complicated with the deprecation of identifiers, and changes in regulation. The ability to resolve identity in a flexible, transparent way is vital. This partnership with BDEX will enable InfoSum clients to match customer data using BDEX's comprehensive identity graph, without any party moving any data. This means not only does each company retain full control of their data, and the commercial value associated with it, but consumers can be assured that their privacy is being protected at every step."
To learn more about what BDEX and InfoSum can do for your business, visit https://www.bdex.com/ and https://www.infosum.com/.
About BDEX
Established in 2014, BDEX is the first ever Data Exchange Platform (DXP) and is one of the Inc 5000 fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the U.S. Combining hundreds of data sources in real-time into one unique data infrastructure, BDEX offers the most powerful, most accurate identity graph available in the U.S. market. BDEX empowers B2C companies to use the power of data to understand consumer behaviors and intents, helping them reach the right people at the right time. Find out more at https://www.bdex.com.
About InfoSum
InfoSum unlocks data's limitless potential. Using patented, privacy-first technology, InfoSum connects customer records between and amongst companies, without ever sharing data. Customers across financial services, content distribution, connected television, eCommerce, gaming, and entertainment all trust InfoSum to seamlessly and compliantly connect their customer data to other partners through privacy-safe, permissioned, data networks.
There are many applications for InfoSum's technology, including standard 'data-onboarding' to much more sophisticated use cases that allow for the creation of owned identity platforms, the development of new data and advertising products, and the formation of entirely new marketplaces.
Visit https://www.infosum.com for more information.
