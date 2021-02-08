FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BDEX, a leading consumer Data Exchange Platform (DXP), is pleased to announce its Co-Founder and CEO David Finkelstein was recently recognized in the South Florida Business Journal's 2021 Top 250 Power Leaders list, an annual publication of the region's top leaders from private and public companies across all industries.
A founder of numerous internet companies dating back to 1994, Finkelstein established BDEX in 2014. An innovator in the MarTech space, BDEX became the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the United States.
Today, the company provides clients with a comprehensive data marketplace coupled with the most accurate identity resolution platform currently available on the market. Under Finkelstein's leadership, BDEX ranked at #524 on the Inc 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned U.S. companies of 2020. BDEX also ranked at #17 on the inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Florida list.
"I am honored to have been selected for this prestigious recognition alongside some of the most esteemed business leaders in the region," said Finkelstein. "True leadership is a quality that becomes most apparent in times of crisis, and the past year has proven that South Florida is full of leaders who were able to effectively lead their companies during the Covid-19 pandemic, helping preserve jobs, industries, and the economy. With so many talented leaders on this list, I am confident that the future is bright for South Florida."
David Finkelstein is a member of Entrepreneurs' Organization, a global non-profit organization dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve greater business success. He is also currently undergoing the selection process to join Endeavor, a high-impact international entrepreneurship movement consisting of top entrepreneurs committed to transforming their communities, creating quality jobs, and inspiring future generations of business leaders.
Some of the other leaders on the South Florida Business Journal's 2021 Top 250 Power Leaders list include: President of Stiles Construction Timothy O. Moore, President of Wells Fargo — South Florida Region Jorge Villacampa, Chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy James Robo, and Chairman and CEO of AutoNation Mike Jackson, among others.
About BDEX
Established in 2014, BDEX is the first ever Data Exchange Platform (DXP) and is one of the Inc 5000 fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the U.S. Combining hundreds of data sources in real-time into one unique data infrastructure, BDEX offers the most powerful, most accurate identity graph available in the U.S. market. BDEX empowers B2C companies to use the power of data to understand consumer behaviors and intents, helping them reach the right people at the right time. Find out more at https://www.bdex.com/.
