NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform in the US, is pleased to announce its over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV) segments are now available in Tru Optik's Data Marketplace. BDEX's data will connect to devices in households thereby enhancing the ability for advertisers to reach their audiences.
Through this new partnership, marketers will benefit from having tailored datasets that have more segments for targeting than are available in more traditional channels: data from connected TVs and smart devices offer valuable insights for TV marketers in ways web cookies and mobile identifiers fall short.
As an identity and data leader across the streaming media ecosystem, Tru Optik, a TransUnion company, helps marketers scale advertising efforts through a patented approach of relating connected devices, including TVs, smart speakers and gaming consoles, to residences across the United States.
BDEX will contribute datasets into this ecosystem through its data exchange of more than six billion unique IDs across 5,500 data categories, including its television audience set of nearly 14.5 billion data points. These audiences are in part amplified by BDEX's recent partnership with TiVo, which brought BDEX's data solutions to more advertisers while adding useful new insights into TiVo's audiences comprised of millions of households.
Per November 2020 research by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), among US marketers with digital video in their budgets, 60% said they were shifting ad dollars from linear TV to CTV and OTT this year.
"Connected TV will be a key area of growth for the advertising industry as households shift attention to streamed content," said David Finkelstein, CEO and Co-Founder of BDEX. "That's why companies that rely on CTV advertising need to partner with firms like Tru Optik. Its diligently curated Data Marketplace supports TV marketers in strategic campaign decisions to connect with viewers personally in an increasingly competitive ecosystem."
"As consumers continue flocking to streaming media, marketers are increasingly reliant on Tru Optik's Data Marketplace to power effective campaigns," said Michelle Swanston, Chief Client Officer at Tru Optik. "With BDEX's datasets, amplified through their partnership with TiVo, marketers can leverage a consistent omnichannel data strategy across connected TV, streaming audio and gaming."
About BDEX
Established in 2014, BDEX is the first ever Data Exchange Platform (DXP) and is one of the Inc 5000 fastest-growing privately-owned U.S. companies. Combining hundreds of data sources in real-time into one unique data infrastructure, BDEX offers the most powerful, most accurate identity graph available in the U.S. The company also provides privacy-focused machine learning modeling technology that allows marketers to effortlessly scale up their target audiences. BDEX empowers B2C companies to use the power of data to understand consumer behaviors and intents, helping them reach the right people at the right time. Find out more at https://www.bdex.com.
About Tru Optik, A TransUnion® Company
A TransUnion Company, Tru Optik's identity resolution powers the streaming media advertising ecosystem. Tru Optik's patented Household Graph™ of more than 80 million U.S. homes enables the world's leading brands, agencies, media companies and platforms to engage consumers across connected media, including connected TV, streaming audio and cloud-based gaming with scale and accuracy. Our Data Marketplace is the definitive destination for those who buy and sell third-party segments that power connected media targeting, activation and measurement. To learn more about Tru Optik, visit: http://www.truoptik.com.
