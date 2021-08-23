FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the U.S., has been named the "Best Contact Database Company" in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The highly respected program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.
BDEX was chosen as a breakthrough winner from more than 2,850 submissions spanning 17 countries. The winning companies and products were selected by an independent panel of experts within the MarTech industry based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, and technological advancement for their respective categories.
BDEX was recognized with the "Best Contact Database Company" award for operating a platform that produces highly accurate audience segment data to help companies meet their performance targets. Combining hundreds of data sources in real-time into one unique data infrastructure, BDEX offers the most powerful, most accurate Identity Graph available in the U.S. The company's latest enterprise solution is Omnisource IQ – Machine Learning. This tool, developed to help marketers target consumers in a post-cookie, post-IDFA world, utilizes brands' first-party data and BDEX's expansive data infrastructure to deliver precise lookalike audiences nationwide.
"We are honored to be recognized by such a prestigious program and named 'Best Contact Database Company'," said BDEX Co-Founder and CEO David Finkelstein. "In a crowded market of consumer data platforms, BDEX works hard to ensure clients do not have to sacrifice quality over quantity: customers receive highly accurate audience segments at the scale they need to meet their performance goals."
The MarTech Breakthrough "Best Contact Database Company" award is the latest in a series of high-profile recognitions BDEX has received since its launch in 2014. Recently, it was honored as a 2021 Programmatic Power Player by AdExchanger. Last year, the rapidly growing DXP ranked #17 on Inc. 5000 Florida's Fastest-Growing Companies and this year it placed at #867 on the coveted national list for the second year in a row. Earlier in 2021, BDEX's Co-Founder and CEO David Finkelstein was recognized among the Top 250 Power Leaders by the South Florida Business Journal.
About BDEX
Established in 2014, BDEX is the first ever Data Exchange Platform (DXP) and is one of the Inc 5000 fastest-growing privately-owned U.S. companies. Combining hundreds of data sources in real-time into one unique data infrastructure, BDEX offers the most powerful, most accurate identity graph available in the U.S. The company also provides privacy-focused machine learning modeling technology that allows marketers to effortlessly scale up their target audiences. BDEX empowers B2C companies to use the power of data to understand consumer behaviors and intents, helping them reach the right people at the right time. Find out more at https://www.bdex.com.
