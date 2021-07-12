FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the U.S., has been honored as a 2021 Programmatic Power Player by AdExchanger. The highly respected annual Programmatic Power Players List recognizes the top agencies, AdTech providers, and strategic partners in the digital marketing industry.
AdExchanger's 2021 Programmatic Power Players were chosen from hundreds of submissions across the globe, representing programmatic agencies, DCO platforms, DSPs, SSPs, data providers, measurement specialists, and consultants, among others who power the marketing technology industry. The 76 companies selected were evaluated on the strength and breadth of their offerings, documented case studies, and client references.
BDEX was commended by AdExchanger for operating as a platform that does not sacrifice quality over quantity. The company's clients receive highly accurate audience segment data at the scale they need to meet their performance goals and achieve meaningful connections with potential consumers. Combining hundreds of data sources in real-time into one unique data infrastructure, BDEX offers the most powerful, most accurate Identity Graph available in the U.S. The company also provides privacy-focused machine learning modeling technology through its Omnisource IQ – Machine Learning solution that allows marketers to effortlessly scale up their target audiences.
"We are honored to be selected by AdExchanger as a stand-out data platform in the competitive marketing technology industry," said BDEX Co-Founder and CEO David Finkelstein. "Our field has undergone some major changes in the last year, and it is truly remarkable to see how our fellow industry players have continued to look forward and innovate in order to provide brands with powerful privacy-focused advertising solutions."
Other agencies and strategic partners on AdExchanger's list include Comcast Advertising, Lotame, Roku, and Verizon Media.
The 2021 Programmatic Power Player Award is the latest accolade in a series of high-profile recognitions BDEX has received since its launch in 2014. Last year, the rapidly growth DXP ranked #17 on Inc. 5000 Florida's Fastest-Growing Companies and placed at #524 on the coveted national list. Earlier in 2021, BDEX's Co-Founder and CEO David Finkelstein was recognized among the Top 250 Power Leaders by the South Florida Business Journal.
About BDEX
Established in 2014, BDEX is the first ever Data Exchange Platform (DXP) and is one of the Inc 5000 fastest-growing privately-owned U.S. companies. Combining hundreds of data sources in real-time into one unique data infrastructure, BDEX offers the most powerful, most accurate identity graph available in the U.S. The company also provides privacy-focused machine learning modeling technology that allows marketers to effortlessly scale up their target audiences. BDEX empowers B2C companies to use the power of data to understand consumer behaviors and intents, helping them reach the right people at the right time. Find out more at https://www.bdex.com.
Media Contact
Adina Pollak, BDEX, 202-839-3527, adina@redbanyan.com
SOURCE BDEX