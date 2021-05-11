FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading consumer data exchange platform BDEX is pleased to announce that it has partnered with 20 of the top data connectivity platforms to deliver its latest enterprise solution: Omnisource IQ — Machine Learning.
With the upcoming restrictions on third-party cookies and the identifier for advertisers (IDFA)— two tools advertisers rely on heavily to target consumers — BDEX is providing an alternative solution. Omnisource IQ — Machine Learning can identify the right audiences for brands with a tested accuracy of up to 84 percent.
With this new offering, BDEX proprietary algorithms scan clients' first-party data against BDEX's 5500 categories of consumer data and use this information to build a highly accurate model of clients' ideal customers. Earlier this year, TiVo® became one of the first clients to leverage BDEX's new solution to provide advertisers with unprecedented access to highly-targeted, nationwide TV audiences.
Some of BDEX's data activation partners include:
- - LiveRamp
- - The Trade Desk
- - Neustar
- - Lotame
- - Eyeota
- - TruOptik
- - Pushspring/T-Mobile
- - And more.
The full list of partners can be found here. New activation platforms for the Omnisource IQ — Machine Learning solution will continue to be added on an ongoing basis.
"As the digital marketing and advertising industry changes, we are committed to ensuring continuity and addressability for our customers' activating audience solutions at scale," said Marc Fanelli, EVP of Client Success and Business Operations at Eyeota. "We are delighted to be partnering with BDEX and offering its latest solution for cookie-free audience targeting."
David Finkelstein, CEO and Co-Founder of BDEX added: "We at BDEX would like to thank all our partners for allowing our clients to have the unfettered choice of where they'd like to activate their data and connect with new customers. We are confident that our new Omnisource IQ — Machine Learning solution will be extremely helpful to our clients as the advertising industry continues to transition into a privacy-first, post-cookie environment."
About BDEX
Established in 2014, BDEX is the first ever Data Exchange Platform (DXP) and is one of the Inc 5000 fastest-growing privately-owned U.S. companies. Combining hundreds of data sources in real-time into one unique data infrastructure, BDEX offers the most powerful, most accurate identity graph available in the U.S. The company also provides privacy-focused machine learning modeling technology that allows marketers to effortlessly scale up their target audiences. BDEX empowers B2C companies to use the power of data to understand consumer behaviors and intents, helping them reach the right people at the right time. Find out more at https://www.bdex.com.
Media Contact
Adina Pollak, BDEX, 202-839-3527, adina@redbanyan.com
SOURCE BDEX