FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BDEX, a leading consumer data exchange platform (DXP), is pleased to introduce its latest adtech solution: OmniSource IQ — Machine Learning. Designed for B2C brands looking to leverage their first-party data to identify their ideal target audience, OmniSource IQ leverages the user's first-party data to model highly accurate look-a-like audiences, empowering advertisers to reach their scale and performance goals.
To scale their audiences with BDEX's OmniSource IQ — Machine Learning solution, companies provide a seed file of their first-party data of their top consumers. This information is then analyzed against BDEX's expansive data marketplace of 1 trillion data points aggregated from over 100 verified data partners.
By applying machine learning, BDEX's OmniSource IQ then creates a highly accurate, scalable model of ideal target consumers, which is tested against the client's first-party data for accuracy. Throughout this process, the users can safely scale up their audiences while protecting their customers' privacy at every step. Companies can then activate this data on the platform of their choice, including LiveRamp, The Trade Desk, Neustar, Lotame, Eyeota and more.
"Leveraging your first-party data will become key for advertisers to succeed as our industry moves toward a privacy-focused future," said David Finkelstein, CEO and Co-Founder of BDEX. "Our latest solution, OmniSource IQ — Machine Learning, is not only compliant with current legislation, such as the GDPR and CCPA, but it is also designed to withstand the deprecation of cookies and other identifiers. In order to be able to target consumers and provide them the personalization they have grown to expect, advertisers need to equip themselves with the right tools that can meet the demands of our evolving industry."
BDEX houses over 5,000 categories of data from over 100 vetted data sources. The DXP also offers the most comprehensive, authenticated Identity Graph in the U.S. BDEX analytics has shown that OmniSource IQ — Machine Learning consistently produces an accuracy rate of up to 84% in identifying the right audience for brands.
To learn more about what BDEX and OmniSource IQ — Machine Learning can do for your business, visit https://www.bdex.com/.
About BDEX
Established in 2014, BDEX is the first ever Data Exchange Platform (DXP) and is one of the Inc 5000 fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the U.S. Combining hundreds of data sources in real-time into one unique data infrastructure, BDEX offers the most powerful, most accurate identity graph available in the U.S. market. BDEX empowers B2C companies to use the power of data to understand consumer behaviors and intents, helping them reach the right people at the right time. Find out more at https://www.bdex.com.
Media Contact
Stephanie Grau, BDEX, 954-379-2115 x 111, stephanie@redbanyan.com
SOURCE BDEX