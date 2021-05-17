IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BDS Marketing, LLC., a people-first, digital-led Connected Commerce solutions provider, is pleased to announce it was selected as the winner of Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards in three categories during the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. The three categories were Innovation of the Year (Gold Award), Woman of the Year (Silver Award), and Corporate & Community – B2B Events (Silver Award).
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large, and small. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.
BDS' Tap-a-Tech™ solution was awarded the Gold Stevie for "Innovation of the Year." This click-to-connect, interactive video service is one of many recent digital-led innovations from BDS that augments the buying experience, both online and in-store, to provide an increased consumer engagement experience on behalf of brands. Additionally, Tracy Neff, SVP of Client Service & Operations at BDS, was honored with the Silver Stevie Award for "Woman of the Year". As a trailblazer in the retail industry, Neff was acknowledged for her outstanding leadership of BDS' Break Fix team through changes brought on by the pandemic. Finally, BDS' Experiential team was awarded the Silver Stevie for "Corporate & Community – B2B Events", acknowledging their innovative and timely approach to successfully transitioning their in-person experiential programs to an immersive virtual landscape during the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain business continuity.
"It's such an honor to see our Leadership team and their innovations recognized for their outstanding achievements last year," said Sean Ludick, President of BDS. "We believe that our Tap-a-Tech solution is superior to other services in the market and it's a privilege to receive the highest award of Gold, in recognition of that accomplishment. But even more exciting is to see Tracy Neff recognized for her outstanding leadership over the Break Fix team last year, and Jonathan Margolis who led the Experiential team transformation to offering ground-breaking virtual events."
More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.
