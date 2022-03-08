GREENVILLE, S.C., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BDV Solutions, a tech-enabled, turnkey provider of employment-based immigration services to foreign nationals and employers whose solutions help resolve labor shortages across the United States, today announced that Nhu-Y "Y" (pronounced "E") Le has joined the firm as senior vice president of operations.
Recognized by Business Insider as one of the top U.S. immigration lawyers for startups, Le brings more than a decade of experience to BDV Solutions. She joins from immigration services provider Legalpad, where she served as vice president of client services and director of legal. In 2020, Le received Legalpad's Most Valuable Player Award, given to one employee in the company who made the most significant impact that year.
"Since I founded the company 10 years ago, BDV has helped more than 5,000 foreign nationals secure their green cards via the EB-3 employment visa and almost 100 employers fill much-needed positions," noted founder and CEO Britt Vergnolle. "With the addition of Y to our team, we are poised to maximize our growth and take the company to the next level as the labor shortage rages on."
Before Legalpad, Le worked as an immigration attorney at Microsoft, where she managed a high volume of visa cases and led internal training on immigration law and best practices. Previously, she was an associate attorney with Fragomen and Erickson Immigration Group, where she was responsible for high-volume business immigration caseloads. She received her B.A. magna cum laude from Bucknell University and her J.D. from Boston College Law School.
Noted Le, "With a visionary CEO, a strategic leadership team, and a rapidly growing team of brilliant employees who are committed to the company's important mission, BDV is geared up for success. I am energized to join BDV and help shape the company's continued growth."
BDV Solutions helps source employment for foreign nationals via the federal government's EB-3 green card program. BDV helps place these employees in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, restaurant franchise groups, cleaning and maintenance companies, warehousing, distribution centers and food preparation.
EB-3 Unskilled Visa is a visa preference category for U.S. employment-based permanent residency that requires a sponsoring employer. It is intended for businesses that are unable to find U.S. workers for unskilled positions. The program was established by Congress in 1990 to help address persistent labor shortages and to offer prospective foreign immigrants a pathway to legally work in the U.S.
Headquartered in Greenville, SC, BDV is the largest independent company in the U.S. that specializes in closing the country's chronic and growing unskilled labor gap utilizing the EB-3 visa program. The company is uniquely positioned to assist U.S. companies and foreign nationals navigate the complex U.S. immigration system. More information can be found at http://www.bdvsolutions.com.
